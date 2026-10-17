Egypt’s parliament will hold a plenary session on October 18 to consider the possibility of providing Saudi Arabia with defense assistance if Riyadh makes such a request. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a parliamentary statement quoted by the Al-Ahram newspaper.

October 18 session

According to parliament, the session will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time, or 10:00 a.m. GMT. It will be convened following an appeal by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to authorize possible action to defend Saudi Arabia.

During a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, el-Sisi said Egypt would take all necessary measures to protect Saudi Arabia if it requested assistance. The president noted that such actions require parliamentary approval and called for an emergency session if Riyadh submits a request.

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Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia has recently come under attack from Yemen’s Houthi group. The conflict in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the country’s capital, Sanaa, and several provinces.

In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. According to the agency, the current hostilities began in July after the 2022 truce ended.

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