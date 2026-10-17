Thousands of people took part in the biggest protest in years against President Kais Saied in Tunisia’s capital. Participants accused the head of state of undermining democracy and mismanaging the economy, Cyprus Mail reports.

March in central Tunis

The demonstration was led by the powerful UGTT trade union and civil society groups. Representatives of opposition parties with different political views, lawyers, doctors, journalists, unemployed people and activists joined the march along Habib Bourguiba Avenue. Hundreds of police officers were also deployed in the capital.

Participants demanded the release of the president’s critics and an end to what they called restrictions on trade union rights. Protesters voiced dissatisfaction with unemployment, environmental pollution, disruptions to water and electricity supplies, as well as shortages of medicines and essential goods.

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Political and economic crisis

The rally took place amid Tunisia’s economic crisis, deteriorating public services, and regular water and electricity outages. A protest participant from the city of Sfax said that the country is collapsing because of persistent crises and disruptions to basic services.

In 2021 and 2022, Saied assumed broad powers: he dissolved parliament, dismissed dozens of judges and began ruling by decree. His opponents called these steps a coup. Human rights groups say pressure on civil society, journalists and opposition figures has intensified. Saied rejects accusations of dictatorship and claims that his opponents are creating economic crises to increase social discontent.

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