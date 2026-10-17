At least 77 civilians were killed in September in a series of attacks in Ituri province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which were likely carried out by fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing OCHA.

Attacks in the Mambasa territory

According to OCHA, the attacks occurred in the Mambasa territory. The Biakato and Bandisende areas and the vicinity of the Mambasa center were hit hardest. Civilians were killed with knives and gunfire.

The attackers also abducted several people and set fire to residential homes as they retreated, OCHA said. Civil society organizations and local media report that the security situation remains unstable in several areas of Mambasa, while attacks on civilians are causing population displacement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on mining sites

This week, local media also reported at least 10 civilians killed in an attack attributed to ADF fighters on several mining sites in the Babila-Babombi chiefdom in the Mambasa territory.

The attacks worsened the humanitarian situation in Ituri, which has already been significantly affected by the Ebola epidemic. The ADF is linked to the militant group ISIL, also known as Daesh, and has been operating in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo for several years.

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