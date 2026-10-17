Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in Baghdad, Iraq, that Tehran is ready to resume negotiations with the United States only if credible guarantees against new attacks are provided. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Iran’s state-run IRNA agency.

Condition for dialogue

Speaking at the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Araghchi said that Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation and will not relinquish its sovereign rights under pressure. At the same time, he stated that the country is ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees.

According to the minister, Iran had conducted negotiations in good faith over the past two years, but diplomatic efforts, he claimed, had repeatedly been accompanied by military attacks. This, he said, has created deep distrust toward resuming negotiations without guarantees that such events will not recur.

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Strait of Hormuz and the Islamabad agreement

Araghchi also mentioned a seven-day proposal that Iran had previously conveyed through Qatar. According to him, it provided for opening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring normal maritime traffic provided that the necessary conditions were met.

In addition, Iran’s foreign minister referred to an agreement between Iran and the United States that, he claimed, was reached on June 17 in Islamabad through Pakistan’s mediation and with Qatar’s support. He stated that within two weeks maritime traffic had recovered to about 60% of its pre-war level, but the implementation of the agreement later stopped.

The two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation began in Baghdad on October 17. Participants are discussing regional crises, Palestine, peace, development and cooperation.

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