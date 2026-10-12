Łukasz Gibała becomes President of Krakow — RMF24

In Krakow, Poland, Łukasz Gibała won the second round of the early election for president of the city. The official results were announced after data from all 454 polling stations had been counted, RMF24 reports.

Early election

Gibała defeated Monika Piątkowska. The early election was held after a May referendum in which Krakow residents supported the recall of Aleksander Miszalski from the post of president of the city.

In the first round, held on September 27, Łukasz Gibała received 36.38% of the vote, while Monika Piątkowska received 29.91%. Michał Drewnicki of the Law and Justice party came third with 17.50% of the vote.

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First announced decisions

Gibała has already named his first two steps after taking office. He plans to protect nearly 200 hectares of green areas in the Prądnik Valley, where, he said, a park should be created rather than housing development.

The newly elected president of Krakow also said he intends to restore the previous fares for public transport, including reinstating the 20-minute ticket. Previously, its validity was reduced to 15 minutes. Gibała noted that he has already formed a team of staff and is ready to begin work quickly.

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