The European Court of Human Rights applied Rule 44D of the Rules of Court for the first time and barred a Romanian attorney from representing applicants before the Court for two years. The reason was numerous references to non-existent case law and distorted citations of actual decisions, generated using artificial intelligence.

According to the ECHR, the decision to bar the lawyer was adopted by the President of the Court on November 13, 2026, upon the recommendation of the relevant Chamber.

During the proceedings, the Chamber found that the documents the lawyer submitted to the Court contained references to nonexistent decisions, fabricated paragraphs in actual rulings, as well as case law that was irrelevant to the arguments presented or even contradicted them.

The lawyer acknowledged that she had used artificial intelligence tools. At the same time, she characterized the identified issues as inaccuracies and citation errors. However, the ECHR did not accept this explanation, emphasizing that these were not isolated, random errors, but rather numerous, recurring, and substantial violations.

The Court also rejected the explanation regarding insufficient verification of sources, as some of the references had not been verified at all. This was indicated, in particular, by the repetition of errors that could have been detected even during a cursory search of the official HUDOC case law database.

The ECHR emphasized that the attorney’s actions had undermined the administration of justice. The Court had to spend a significant amount of time verifying the submitted documents, initiate a separate procedure under Rule 44D, and correspond with other parties, including the Romanian government and the country’s National Bar Association.

The Court held the lawyer responsible for verifying the information obtained through AI. The ECHR emphasized that a high level of professional diligence is expected from the parties’ representatives, and the use of artificial intelligence does not relieve them of the obligation to verify each reference against authentic sources.

The Chamber also took into account the requirements of Romania’s Law on the Legal Profession No. 51/1995 and the rules of professional ethics, which require lawyers to act as reasonably competent professionals.

Thus, the ECHR’s decision does not concern the use of artificial intelligence in legal work per se, but rather the submission to the court of unverified materials containing fabricated or incorrectly cited sources.

The Court effectively emphasized that AI can assist in searching for information and preparing documents; however, the responsibility for the accuracy of arguments and citations remains with the lawyer.

Source: Ministry of Justice

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