The European Commission has condemned violence during protests in Tirana and other cities in Albania, including arson, attacks on state institutions, and the destruction of public and private property. This was stated in a European Commission statement published on October 18.

Call for accountability

The European Commission stressed that violence has no place in a democratic society. It also noted that the response to such actions must remain within the bounds of the law and be proportionate.

Those responsible for the violence must be held accountable in accordance with due process, the Commission said.

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Right to peaceful protest

The European Commission emphasized that freedom of assembly and expression are fundamental rights and key European values. At the same time, these rights must be exercised peacefully.

The Commission welcomed the Albanian authorities’ commitment to protecting the right to protest. The statement noted that in a candidate country for EU accession that is demonstrating important progress on its European path, grievances should be addressed through constructive dialogue and peacefully.

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