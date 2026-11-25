On November 25, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that European Union representatives will take part in the next round of negotiations with Russia aimed at ending the war against Ukraine.

According to her, Europe has secured a seat at the negotiating table, and a strong European team will join the talks.

During a speech in Strasbourg, the head of the European Commission noted the revival of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and emphasized the importance of involving European representatives in the negotiation process.

“We must give diplomacy the best possible chance of success… A strong European team will take part in the next round of negotiations. This is important because Ukraine’s security directly affects our own security,” von der Leyen stated.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reported that the Kremlin had agreed to include European Union representatives in the negotiations. They made the announcement following a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place immediately after the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi in early November.

At the same time, von der Leyen assured that the European Union would continue to provide Ukraine with maximum support and exert maximum pressure on Russia to bring about peace. In particular, the head of the European Commission noted that the Commission had recently proposed its 22nd package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This was reported with reference to “Radio Liberty.”

As a reminder, Peskov commented on a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow for negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe will join the next round of trilateral talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia. According to him, the U.S. side has already discussed this proposal with Moscow and received the consent of all participants.

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