Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that intergovernmental talks between Slovakia and Ukraine will take place in Lviv on November 5.

At the same time, Bratislava is preparing to resume negotiations with Russia.

According to Fico, a meeting of the joint economic commission between Slovakia and Russia is scheduled for October 25. He did not provide any additional details regarding the agenda.

Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár announced preparations to resume the commission’s work. In August, he held an online meeting with Russian Minister of Science Valery Falkov, who is subject to EU sanctions.

Source: SME

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called on the European Union to hold an emergency summit due to the rapid rise in fuel prices. He stated that, in his opinion, the EU is not responding sufficiently to the consequences of the oil crisis for member states.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country’s NATO membership is important, but he does not want Slovakia to be drawn into a military conflict in the event that Article 5 of the Alliance is invoked.

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