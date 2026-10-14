British physicist and science communicator Brian Cox has been awarded the 2026 Stephen Hawking Medal. He received the award for his contributions to the dissemination of scientific knowledge. Other recipients this year include director Ridley Scott, one of the leading researchers in artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton, and the crew of the Artemis II space mission.

The award ceremony took place on October 2 at the Royal Astronomical Society in London. Cox received the award from the co-founders of the international science festival Starmus—Queen guitarist Brian May and astrophysicist Harik Israelyan.

The medal was established ten years ago by the organizers of Starmus in collaboration with Stephen Hawking. It honors individuals who help make science understandable and accessible to a broad audience through television, literature, film, music, and art.

During the ceremony, Cox said that the award holds special significance for him, as he was personally present when it was established.

“It is a great honor for me to receive the 2026 Stephen Hawking Medal from Starmus. It is especially moving because ten years ago, I was standing next to Stephen when the medal was first announced,” the physicist noted.

He also emphasized the importance of scientific research in today’s world.

“Astronomy is the oldest science, and I believe that in today’s divided world, the quest to understand the universe is more important than ever,” Cox said.

Brian May, for his part, explained that the medal was created to support people who can spark an interest in science among those without specialized education.

“The Stephen Hawking Medal arose from a shared belief that science should inspire people far beyond the scientific community,” the musician noted.

Why Brian Cox Was Honored

Brian Cox is a professor of particle physics at the University of Manchester and one of the most famous science communicators in the United Kingdom.

He is known for the popular science television series *The Universe* and *Planets*, as well as his books, including *The Quantum Universe*. In addition, the physicist gives lectures around the world.

In his programs and public appearances, Cox explains complex scientific topics—from the structure of matter to the origin and possible future of the universe.

This year, the Stephen Hawking Medal was also awarded to director Ridley Scott, the crew of the Artemis II mission, and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton. A separate youth award will go to 17-year-old Valeria Corrales.

Previous recipients of the Stephen Hawking Medal include David Attenborough, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Christopher Nolan, Hans Zimmer, Brian Eno, and other renowned figures in science and the arts.

Source: Euronews.

Eight Ukrainian scientists will receive lifetime state scholarships.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance released Ukraine’s draft state budget for 2027. It includes record spending on security and defense, pay raises for teachers and medical workers, as well as significant funds for pensions and support for veterans and internally displaced persons. Overall, government spending is expected to rise to 7.27 trillion hryvnias.

The average pension in Ukraine for the first half of 2026 increased by 728 hryvnias. However, this figure does not fully reflect the actual level of payments, as a significant portion of Ukrainian pensioners receive amounts lower than the average pension.

Read us on