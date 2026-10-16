Migrant boat sinks off Gambia, at least 12 dead — Euronews

At least 12 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Gambia. Euronews reports, citing the Gambia Red Cross Society.

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The incident occurred near Jinack Kajata in the North Bank region. According to the Gambia Red Cross Society, the number of people still missing has not yet been established. The organization said it is working with relevant authorities and partners involved in the response to the situation.

Available information indicates that the migrants were heading to Europe via the West African Atlantic route. Gambian media report that the village of Jinack Kajata on Jinack Island is increasingly being used as a departure point for those attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A more dangerous route to the Canary Islands

The UN International Organization for Migration describes the West African Atlantic route as one of the key routes for migrants from West Africa to Europe, but one that is also becoming increasingly dangerous. According to its data, the number of arrivals in the Canary Islands in 2025 fell by 62% compared with the 2024 peak, while the number of recorded deaths and disappearances decreased by only 4% — from 1,215 to 1,172.

The IOM notes that tighter controls in Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal are forcing some migrants to depart from more southern countries, including Gambia. Such departure points can add up to 750 kilometers to the crossing, while the total length of some journeys reaches around 2,200 kilometers. This extends the time people spend at sea and increases the risks of shipwrecks, dehydration and disappearances.

In July, a vessel traveling from Gambia was wrecked off the coast of Mauritania; dozens of migrants were reportedly killed or went missing.

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