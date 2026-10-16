UA.NEWS has been officially registered as a media outlet in Poland

The Ukrainian news outlet UA.NEWS has been granted official status as a registered media outlet in Poland. The Warsaw District Court issued the corresponding ruling on September 25, 2026, after which the media outlet’s name was entered into the state registry.

This is confirmed by an official letter from the Warsaw District Court received by the UA.NEWS editorial office.

According to the document, the publication was registered under number PR 21812. The entry in the registry was made by the Court’s Registration Section based on the decision dated September 25.

The court also emphasized the requirements that a registered publication must comply with. In particular, the editorial office must promptly notify the registration authority of any changes to the information provided during registration.

Furthermore, the registration may become invalid if the publication does not begin circulation within one year of receiving the relevant authorization or ceases publication for the same period without properly notifying the registration authority.

Thus, inclusion in the registry grants UA.NEWS the official status of a press publication in accordance with Polish press legislation.

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