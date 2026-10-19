In Poland, law enforcement officials carried out a large-scale special operation during which they uncovered an international criminal group involved in cryptocurrency fraud. According to the investigation, the organization laundered significant amounts of money obtained through cryptocurrency schemes and fake investment platforms.

Those arrested face up to 15 years in prison.

The joint investigation involved the Internal Security Agency (ABW), the Border Guard, and the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime.

Investigators determined that the perpetrators had carried out their activities in many major cities across the country, including Warsaw, Lublin, Wrocław, Katowice, and Gdańsk. To launder the proceeds from their scams, the scheme’s participants carried out fictitious transactions involving the purchase of precious metals (particularly gold) and used the services of currency exchange offices. In total, more than 337 million zlotys (approximately 3.896 billion hryvnias) passed through their accounts and transactions.

During the special operation, law enforcement officers detained nine people. Among them were eight Ukrainian citizens (three women and five men) and one Belarusian citizen. According to law enforcement officials, the syndicate was led by a 34-year-old Ukrainian man. The arrests took place in the Polish capital, Łódź, and in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship.

During a series of searches, law enforcement officials seized cash and gold with a total value of over 1 million zlotys, as well as electronic devices (computer equipment, cell phones, and data storage devices).

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The court has already determined the pretrial measures for those involved in the case: six individuals were remanded in custody for three months; one suspect was arrested for two months; two suspects were ordered to post bail, were prohibited from leaving Poland, and placed under police supervision. The suspects face up to 15 years in prison for their crimes.

This was reported on Monday, October 19, by the Polish Border Guard.

A scheme for the illegal export of luxury cars to Russia was uncovered in Poland.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced closed-door consultations with Ukraine regarding the possible naming of one of the Special Operations Forces units “Heroes of the UPA.” According to him, this issue is being discussed through diplomatic channels.

Warsaw has reacted to the decision to rename the Ukrainian military unit. This refers to an elite unit of the Special Operations Forces, which, according to reports, was named in honor of the Heroes of the UPA. This has sparked a critical reaction among the Polish public and in political circles.



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