US National Guard member wounded in Washington — Jerusalem Post

A member of the US National Guard was wounded in a shooting near Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The suspect was also wounded and detained, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing the metropolitan police.

Shooting near Capitol Hill

According to Jeffrey Carroll, Washington’s interim police chief, the shooting occurred on Sunday shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time. Several Guardsmen were in a van when a fight broke out nearby. They got out of the vehicle to intervene and stop the conflict, after which they heard gunshots.

According to police, one of the people involved in the fight pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The suspect later fled into an alley, where the Guardsmen ordered him to drop the weapon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspect wounded and detained

According to Carroll, the suspect allegedly pointed a weapon at the National Guard service members, after which three of them returned fire. The Guardsman was wounded in the leg, while the suspect sustained a stomach wound. Both were taken to local hospitals; their injuries are not life-threatening.

US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard in Washington in August 2025 as part of a crime-fighting initiative. The Trump administration links the deployment to a decline in crime, although crime rates had begun to fall before the military personnel arrived. Local officials, residents, and activists criticized the operation over its cost and the increased military presence in civilian life.

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