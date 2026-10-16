In Poland, since enhanced security measures were introduced following a series of attacks at schools, police have checked more than 187,000 educational institutions and detained 192 people. As of 6:00 a.m., law enforcement officers had recorded 506 incidents in which they are taking action due to a reasonable suspicion that an act prohibited by law had been committed, RMF24 reports.

Enhanced patrols at schools

Police have been conducting an operation at schools and other educational institutions across the country since last Friday. Its purpose is to ensure the safety of children, young people, and employees of educational institutions. Law enforcement officers also monitor the internet around the clock and respond to every report of potentially alarming activity online.

The security measures were stepped up after teenagers carried out knife attacks in Ostrołęka, Leszczydół-Nowiny near Wyszków, and Warsaw. An attack that, according to the outlet, may have taken place in Sierpc was also reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Monitoring may be extended

Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński said there had been three traumatic incidents that raised public concerns about school safety. During a meeting with ministers, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that educational institutions would remain under special supervision as long as situations causing concern continued to arise.

Kierwiński clarified that the operation would continue for at least the next several days. If necessary, it may be intensified or extended.

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