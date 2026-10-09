French high school students intend to continue protests for improved learning conditions and have called for a new wave of demonstrations on Tuesday. French authorities, meanwhile, said there had been a “noticeable weakening” of the movement, which has continued since the end of September. This was reported by France 24.

Students’ demands

Tens of thousands of students, mostly aged 15 to 18, took to the streets across France and blocked entrances to high schools. They complain about a lack of teachers, overloaded schedules, neglected classrooms and buildings not adapted to rising temperatures.

France’s Justice Ministry said that more than 6,800 people had been detained since the start of the demonstrations, 86% of them minors. According to a government source, damage caused during the protests amounts to at least €30 million. Last Friday, about 800 schools were closed because of the actions.

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UN and police response

The UN Human Rights Office said it was following with concern incidents related to student protests and the blocking of high schools, some of which had turned violent. Office representative Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to keep their actions peaceful.

Although most demonstrations were peaceful, some protesters lit fires and damaged bus stops. Police used tear gas, batons and special blast-ball grenades. Human rights defenders and students accused law enforcement of disproportionate use of force. Police opened 18 internal investigations into possible violations.

Government measures

After a 15-year-old protest participant lost a hand on Monday following the police use of a stun grenade, the government suspended the use of this weapon. Education Minister Édouard Geffray announced that about 3,000 teachers would be sent in the coming days to the 114 most affected high schools to replace absent staff. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised to present a crisis response plan by the end of October.

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