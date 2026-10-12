In Gabon, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema announced personnel changes in the government: five ministers left the cabinet, while eight new officials joined it. The reshuffled government was announced on television on October 11, 2026, The Rio Times reports.

According to the state agency AGP, the government has 32 members, excluding Vice President of the Government Hermann Immongault. He retained his position, which involves coordinating the cabinet's work for the president. Defense Minister Brigitte Onkanowa and Transport Minister Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi also remained ministers of state.

Changes in the energy sector

Geologist Olivier Moukoko became the new minister for general access to water and energy. Before his appointment, he was director of infrastructure and equipment at Eramet Comilog Manganese. He replaced Philippe Tonangoye, who was appointed to the position in May 2025.

Gabon Media Time wrote that during Tonangoye's tenure, the country faced disruptions to water and electricity supplies. The outlet reported repeated outages at the state water and energy company SEEG, as well as sabotage, equipment theft and a fire at its headquarters.

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Heads of the oil, mining and finance ministries remain

Clotaire Kondja remained minister of oil and gas, Sosthène Nguema Nguema remained minister of mining, and Thierry Minko remained minister of economy and finance. Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbénény also retained her position as foreign minister.

Emmanuel Eyeghe Nze became head of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Processing and also became government spokesperson. Jacqueline Ilouga moved from the position of labor minister to the Ministry of National Education. Edgar Moukoumbi moved from public works to the Ministry of the Interior, while Adrien Nguema Mba became head of the labor ministry.

The presidency did not state the reasons for the reshuffle. Oligui Nguema led the coup in August 2023 that ended more than five decades of rule by the Bongo family, and won the presidential election in April 2025.

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