In Brussels, Belgium, where a summit of European leaders took place this week, European Union foreign ministers privately agreed on Monday not to change their policy on Ukraine regardless of fluctuations in Washington’s approach. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing informed sources.

According to the publication, European diplomats decided to engage with the United States whenever possible and continue supporting Kyiv when cooperation with Washington becomes more difficult. European leaders also insist that Ukraine should not cede territories as part of a peace settlement and support sanctions against the Russian Federation, the aggressor state.

Reaction of European leaders

At the summit in Brussels, European leaders discussed the latest steps by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine and Russia. According to the publication, over the course of the week Trump lifted energy sanctions against the Kremlin, called on Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, and questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said before the talks in the Belgian capital that without support for Ukraine, Europe and NATO would find themselves in a significantly more dangerous situation. At the same time, The Japan Times’ sources noted that most Europeans advise Zelenskyy to restrain public criticism of Trump, as the United States continues to sell weapons to Ukraine and share intelligence data.

European Union’s position

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union has a different approach to the war: pressure should be applied to the aggressor so that it stops the war, rather than to the victim so that it capitulates.

According to the publication, Europe currently provides most of the funding for support to Kyiv and purchases of American weapons. U.S. intelligence support remains an important factor for Ukraine’s defense, while European officials see no full-fledged alternative if it is discontinued.

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