The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia updated its advisory for Indian citizens on October 16, 2026, due to disruptions in air travel. People were urged to follow the instructions of local authorities and to remain indoors in the event of an air attack.

According to The Hindu, Riyadh International Airport remains closed to flights. At the same time, airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, although disruptions persist.

Flight cancellations

Air India and Air India Express have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah through October 20. Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Riyadh through October 24, and to and from Jeddah through October 21. IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina through October 24.

The embassy said that Saudia is operating scheduled flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, while Flynas is flying the Dammam–Lucknow route. Flydeal also announced Dammam–Mumbai flights on October 17 and 18.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance to citizens

Indian citizens who need to urgently leave Saudi Arabia were advised to consider transit through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar if they have the necessary visas. Those only planning a trip, including an Umrah pilgrimage, were advised to take into account the risk of flight cancellations and a possible longer stay in the country.

According to an earlier report, following an attack on King Khalid International Airport on October 10, an Indian citizen was killed and several others were injured, including 11 Indians. According to updated embassy data, two injured Indians remain in intensive care, one is in a high-dependency unit, and three others are in regular wards.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah said that its assistance centers in Jeddah and Mecca continue to operate. Citizens were also asked not to film, publish or share information, photographs or videos related to the current events.

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