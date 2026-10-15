Italy brings together 17 countries for new EU budget — ANSA English

Italy hosted a working breakfast on October 15 with the participation of 17 countries from the Friends of Cohesion group. Italy held it to discuss the future European Union multiannual budget for 2028–2034 ahead of the European summit in Brussels.

Parallel meeting of frugal countries

At the same time, a separate meeting of the so-called group of frugal countries was held. It included Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, Finland and Belgium.

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Rome’s position on the budget

Rome is working to create a Friends of Cohesion platform ahead of decisive stages of negotiations on the multiannual budget. As ANSA English reports, this work involves countering further budget cuts and budget rebates.

The Italian initiative also provides for support for the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and cohesion policy. Sources told the agency about Rome’s work to form the platform.

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