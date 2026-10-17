In Canada, in March 2026, Ottawa announced 30 new partnerships and investments in critical minerals, while deepening cooperation with Chile, Peru and Argentina. The state is directing funding toward infrastructure, processing and other links in the supply chain for strategic raw materials, The Rio Times reports.

Funding for infrastructure and processing

Canada's critical minerals strategy has been in effect since 2022. At the time, the list included 31 minerals, and in June 2024 it was expanded to 34 items. From the launch of the strategy through 2024, domestic production of nine critical minerals increased by more than 10%.

The First and Last Mile Fund has CAD 1.5 billion for roads, power lines, mining-site infrastructure, processing capacity and transportation links. CAD 2 billion over five years is allocated for the Canada Critical Minerals Accelerator. The fund's resources are intended for equity-like investments, loan guarantees, offtake agreements and other instruments supporting supply chains.

At the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in March 2026, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson announced funding of up to CAD 165.2 million for 22 projects in eight provinces. Canada estimates that these decisions will attract about CAD 434 million in project capital.

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Agreement with Teck and ties with Latin America

One example of the new model was an arrangement concerning Teck Resources' Trail Operations facility in British Columbia. The Canada Growth Fund created a commercial framework for an equity-like investment of up to CAD 400 million. The parties may negotiate an offtake structure, including rights to a portion of future germanium, antimony and gallium production at the facility, but these rights have not yet been finalized.

Canada seeks to develop processing, recycling, engineering services and manufacturing within the country or across a network of partners. At the same time, Latin America remains an important supplier of lithium and copper. In 2024, Canada and Chile signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals and the sustainable development of the minerals and metals sectors. An agreement on cooperation with Argentina was concluded in March 2025, while a memorandum on critical minerals and mining sustainability was signed with Peru in March 2026.

Canada also stated that the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance helped mobilize CAD 18.5 billion for critical minerals projects in the country. The alliance, chaired by Canada, aims to diversify production among trusted partners.

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