Houthis claim four airstrikes on Sanaa airport — Anadolu Agency

Yemen’s Houthis said on October 10 that Saudi Arabia carried out four airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV channel.

Houthi statements

According to Al-Masirah, Saudi aviation also attacked a telecommunications network in Al-Mahabish, in Hajjah province, three times.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No official comments

As of the time of publication, Saudi officials and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not commented on these reports.

The events are taking place amid a wave of clashes in Yemen that began in July and became the largest-scale fighting after a period of relative calm. A truce that took effect in April 2022 preceded this period. The war in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government.

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