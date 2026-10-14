China and North Korea will open a new road bridge over the Yalu River on October 15, connecting the Chinese border city of Dandong with North Korea's Sinuiju. The sides will hold a joint opening ceremony, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

Four lanes and more than three kilometres

The new road bridge over the Yalu has four traffic lanes and is 3,026 metres long. It is intended to become an alternative to the old Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, whose capacity is limited. Passenger trains previously ran across it regularly.

China completed construction of its section of the bridge in 2014. At the same time, North Korea left access roads and customs infrastructure unfinished after relations deteriorated amid Pyongyang's nuclear tests and subsequent UN sanctions.

Restoration of connections

North Korea closed its borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rail links between the two countries were restored in March after a six-year break.

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Researcher Ahn Chan-il, who is originally from North Korea, told AFP that hundreds of vehicles could cross the new checkpoint daily after it opens. In his view, the bridge could facilitate supplies of Chinese goods and resources to North Korea and support its civilian economy.

South Korea's Ministry of Unification told AFP that Seoul is closely monitoring the situation. North Korea has still not resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens, who previously made up the majority of the country's foreign visitors.

China is North Korea's largest trading partner and a source of diplomatic, economic and political support for Pyongyang. Last year, Chinese exports to North Korea rose by 25% to a six-year high of $2.3 billion, although this was still below levels before UN sanctions were imposed in 2017.

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