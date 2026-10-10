China plans to increase the share of skilled workers among the employed workforce to 35% by 2030. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China announced this target on October 10, ECNS reports.

Eight-level skills system

At a press conference, Wu Lidao, director general of the ministry's relevant department, said that the country would continue introducing a new eight-level vocational skills assessment system. According to him, the authorities will also continue implementing other measures for skilled personnel.

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Career advancement and wages

China will also promote the implementation of guidelines on wage distribution for skilled personnel. Wu Lidao said that introducing the qualifications system and implementing the wage guidelines are separate areas of this work. According to him, these measures are intended to provide workers with opportunities for career advancement and guaranteed remuneration for their work.

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