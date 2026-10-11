The IDF Central Command has completed preparations of units for the coordinated olive harvest by Palestinians in the West Bank, Israel. The military expects risks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, nationalist violence, as well as possible terrorist attacks.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the measures are aimed at preventing tensions during the harvest in Areas A and B. The Israeli military called the olive harvest season security-sensitive and noted that over the past month the situation has worsened compared with previous years due to disputes over land and control of it.

Incidents during the harvest

According to a military source, radical groups on both sides intend to disrupt this year's harvest season. In one incident in the area of responsibility of the Binyamin Regional Brigade, about 200 Palestinians and activists gathered opposite an illegal outpost. A confrontation with about 20 settlers broke out there, during which stones were thrown, according to the source. The military arrived at the scene and separated the participants in the confrontation.

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Another incident occurred in the South Hebron Hills, where Palestinians arrived to harvest olives. During a confrontation between Palestinians and Israelis, the owner of a nearby farm fired a shot into the air while trying to separate the people. A military source said that the suspect allegedly tried to take the farmer's weapon, after which the farm owner wounded him in the leg.

Restrictions on harvesting

The army also reported cases in which settlers believed they could harvest olives on plots where the military, for security reasons, does not allow Palestinians to harvest. An army representative called this practice unacceptable and noted that the issue had been discussed with settlement leaders.

According to the Central Command's assessment, crops can be harvested on 98% of Palestinian lands without coordination with the military. Coordination is required for 2% of the land, while less than 1% of this portion is completely closed to harvesting. The military said such restrictions create difficulties during the season, which is why it insists on coordinating work with the army and police. Since the beginning of October, dozens of cases of nationalist crimes have been recorded, according to the publication.

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