American businessman Elon Musk has joined U.S. President Donald Trump in criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Musk stated that the Ukrainian leader “has gone too far” and also called on Ukrainians to elect a new president who would be able to negotiate.

“Zelenskyy has gone too far,” Elon Musk wrote in a comment under a post featuring a video in which Donald Trump criticizes the Ukrainian president.

In addition, the American businessman said that Ukrainians should elect a new head of state who is willing to compromise.

.@POTUS: We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop. https://t.co/CdRlMcPlKr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

Musk has once again joined Donald Trump’s camp, and his comment was a continuation of the U.S. president’s criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Musk wrote about this on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, the Russian invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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