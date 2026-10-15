In China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on the United States to stop sending “wrong signals” to separatist forces advocating Taiwan’s independence. She made the statement during a regular media briefing on Tuesday, ECNS reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s position

According to Mao Ning, the one-China principle is a basic norm of international relations and the prevailing consensus of the international community. She also called this principle the political foundation of relations between China and the United States.

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Call to the United States

The spokesperson said that the American side should adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three joint China-U.S. communiqués. According to her, the United States should handle the Taiwan issue cautiously and stop sending “wrong signals” to separatist forces advocating Taiwan’s independence.

Mao Ning’s statement was made during a regular briefing of China’s foreign ministry. The ECNS report provides no further details on the circumstances under which the spokesperson made the statement.

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