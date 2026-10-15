In China, trade with the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased by 22.7% year on year in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 6.84 trillion yuan, or about $960 billion. ASEAN retained its status as China’s largest trading partner, ECNS reports, citing data from the General Administration of Customs of the PRC.

Trade within RCEP

Overall, China’s trade with participants in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, grew steadily from January to September. In addition to ASEAN, China’s trade turnover with Japan rose by 13%, with South Korea by 52.5%, with Australia by 28.5%, and with New Zealand by 4.8%.

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Expert assessment

Xu Ningning, chief business expert on China-ASEAN cooperation, attributed the trend to geographical proximity, the development of transport connections, including the China-Laos Railway, as well as the complementarity of industrial sectors.

In his assessment, RCEP facilitates trade by reducing tariff costs and improving customs clearance. Xu also noted that version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area is expected to expand cooperation in digital and green development.

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