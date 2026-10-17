British police are assessing a post by journalist and author Sarah Helm, the wife of UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, over possible expressions of support for Palestine Action. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the publication is being reviewed to determine whether a further police investigation is required.

Social media post

Helm responded on X to reports about Irish writer Sally Rooney. She said that her books would no longer be sold in the United Kingdom because of plans to direct royalties to support Palestine Action.

In her post, Helm mentioned authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action, the Jerusalem Post reports. Commenting on the situation, a government spokesperson stressed that these views belong to a private individual who does not represent the government in any capacity.

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Status of Palestine Action

Palestine Action was banned in the United Kingdom last year under terrorism legislation. According to the publication, expressing support for the organisation is a criminal offence.

The group held protest actions, including committing acts of vandalism in support of Palestinian causes, but denies that its activities constitute terrorism. In June, four of its members were imprisoned over a 2024 raid on an Elbit defence company factory, during which more than £1 million in damage was caused.

Amnesty International said that after Palestine Action was banned, more than 3,500 people were arrested in the United Kingdom for alleged support for the organisation, many of whom were holding placards. In June, the Court of Appeal found the ban on the group lawful following its challenge.

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