North Korea has refused on several occasions to accept personal letters from U.S. President Donald Trump addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang has not provided any official explanation for these actions, but analysts suggest that the reluctance to resume contacts with Washington may be part of the North Korean leadership’s strategy.

According to the publication, the U.S. administration has attempted to restore diplomatic ties between Washington and Pyongyang, but the North Korean side has not been receptive.

Two sources familiar with the situation said that after returning to the White House in January 2025, Donald Trump repeatedly attempted to deliver personal messages to Kim Jong-un. To this end, they used U.S. representatives at the UN in New York.

In addition, American diplomats tried to hand the letters directly to their North Korean counterparts, but the latter refused to accept them.

In his messages, Trump proposed reestablishing communication channels between the two countries and resuming dialogue with the North Korean leader. At the same time, it remains unknown whether the U.S. administration subsequently managed to deliver at least one of the letters directly to Kim Jong-un.

Pyongyang has not publicly explained the reasons for rejecting the U.S. president’s letters. However, analysts link this behavior to a shift in North Korea’s position on the international stage and its attitude toward U.S. policy.

As reported by the South Korean publication Korea JoongAng Daily in June 2025, the refusal to accept the letter may have been a strategic move by Pyongyang aimed at strengthening its own position ahead of a possible return to negotiations.

In particular, North Korea is likely seeking recognition of its status as a nuclear power. This could be one of the conditions the DPRK will put forward during potential talks with the United States.

Another factor could be the strengthening of Pyongyang’s relations with Moscow and the maintenance of close ties with Beijing. Deeper cooperation with Russia and China may have reduced the DPRK’s interest in quickly resuming contacts with Washington.

At the same time, the North Korean side had previously made it clear that the personal relationship between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un was not sufficient grounds for abandoning its nuclear program.

During Donald Trump’s first term as president, the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea held three face-to-face meetings.

The first summit took place in June 2018 in Singapore, the second in February 2019 in Vietnam, and the third meeting took place in June 2019 in the demilitarized zone on the border between North and South Korea.

During this period, Trump and Kim Jong Un also exchanged at least 27 personal letters. The U.S. president called them “wonderful letters” and repeatedly emphasized his good relationship with the North Korean leader.

However, the talks in Hanoi ended without a deal. The parties were unable to reach an agreement on North Korea’s denuclearization and the terms for lifting U.S. sanctions.

After returning to the White House, Trump repeatedly expressed his desire to meet with Kim Jong-un again.

In August 2026, the U.S. president again spoke of his good relations with the North Korean leader and claimed that Kim had responded to his proposals to resume contact.

At the same time, Pyongyang has not publicly confirmed that such a dialogue is taking place between the two sides.

This was reported by MS NOW.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on November 16 in Washington that he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China this week. He told reporters this before leaving the White House for the Philippines and China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, but he is setting a number of strict conditions for this, including a possible easing of Western sanctions. At the same time, U.S. and South Korean officials believe that the chances of a meeting taking place by the end of 2026 are diminishing.

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