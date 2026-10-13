The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it would issue a warning to civilians present at a facility in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, ahead of an operation against a designated target. Details of this warning were promised to be announced later, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Warning details

The coalition did not name the facility that the operation would concern. The forthcoming statement is expected to specify the operation’s target and call on civilians to leave the area and stay away from it for their safety.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on drones

At the same time, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three unmanned aerial vehicles north of Riyadh. The statement does not specify where in Sanaa the facility for which the warning is being prepared is located, nor when the operation may take place.

Read us on