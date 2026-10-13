Poll: Trump puts financial interests above US interests — Al Jazeera

More than half of adult Americans believe that US President Donald Trump, after returning to the White House in 2025, has to a large extent put his own financial interests and those of his inner circle above the interests of the country. This is indicated by a nationwide poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the results of which were published by Al Jazeera.

Respondents' assessments

More than half of poll participants said that Trump is using his second presidential term “to a large extent” to develop his own business and commercial projects. About a quarter of respondents believe that he is focused on national interests, while only 11% said that the president represents the interests of ordinary Americans.

Half of respondents said that Trump does not pay attention at all to people like them. Among supporters of the Republican Party, 55% believe that he “to a large extent” or “to some extent” prioritizes his own business interests.

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Assessment of the ethics of the actions

The poll, which involved more than 2,000 adult US residents at the end of September, also found sharp partisan divisions in assessments of the president's financial affairs. Slightly more than 40% of respondents believe that Trump did something illegal in connection with allegations of personal enrichment while in office. Another 18% called his financial dealings unethical but not illegal.

Democrats predominantly consider such actions illegal. About three in ten independent voters and around one in ten Republicans share this view. The Trump administration has repeatedly dismissed concerns about conflicts of interest, stating that the president acts exclusively in the interests of Americans.

Trump's June financial disclosure listed significant inflows of foreign and corporate capital into his business structures after the election. According to Al Jazeera, they were mainly connected to cryptocurrency projects worth more than $1 billion and international real estate.

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