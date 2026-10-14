In Poland, Maciej Berek plans to file a report with the prosecutor’s office over a possible violation of personal inviolability during an incident at the Constitutional Tribunal. Krystian Markiewicz, a Tribunal judge elected by the Sejm, said that a scuffle occurred between Berek and the institution’s head, Bogdan Święczkowski.

Witness account

As Interia reports, the incident allegedly occurred after Berek took the oath of office as a Constitutional Tribunal judge in the Sejm without the president being present and arrived at the Tribunal’s building. He was accompanied by other people who had also taken the oath in the Sejm; their status is being challenged by the presidential circle and the head of the Tribunal.

According to the outlet, when the group was heading to the judges’ offices, Święczkowski blocked its way. Markiewicz, who accompanied Berek, confirmed to Interia that a scuffle occurred between Berek and Święczkowski. The report to the prosecutor’s office may concern a possible violation of personal inviolability.

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Position of the Tribunal’s head

Święczkowski denied reports that force was used in the Constitutional Tribunal building. He said that he had blocked access to the judicial part of the premises for people who, according to him, were not authorized to be there. He also insists that a person becomes a Constitutional Tribunal judge after being elected by the Sejm and taking an oath before the president.

Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek said that he had received information about the event. According to him, these reports indicate not only a scuffle but also that Berek was pulled and shoved. The minister added that the prosecutor’s office should verify the circumstances and conduct an expanded review of the evidence.

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