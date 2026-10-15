The BBC has asked a federal court in Florida, US, to require President Donald Trump to set a specific date for a sworn deposition in his $10 billion lawsuit against the British broadcaster. This was reported by The Hindu, citing court documents.

Postponement of the deposition

Trump’s lawyers had previously agreed that the president would testify on October 16. However, at the end of the previous month, they said it was impossible to conduct the deposition on that date and proposed postponing it until January.

BBC lawyers asked the court to consider the matter at a hearing on October 22, which has already been scheduled to discuss other procedural issues. In their filing, the broadcaster’s lawyers noted that seven BBC witnesses had been deposed during nearly eight months of the discovery process, but the plaintiff himself has still not been deposed and there is no schedule for such a deposition.

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Lawsuit over a documentary film

Trump filed a lawsuit against the BBC in December 2025. He is seeking at least $5 billion under each of the two counts of the lawsuit.

The case is connected to the editing of a BBC documentary that combined two separate excerpts from Trump’s speech to his supporters on January 6, 2021, before the storming of the US Capitol. According to the publication, this editing created the impression that Trump directly urged his supporters to attack the Capitol.

The BBC apologized for the incident, after which several senior officials at the broadcaster resigned. At the same time, the BBC denies causing Trump any actual harm and is seeking to have the case dismissed. The trial is scheduled for February 2027.

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