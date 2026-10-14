In Poland, Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek instructed National Prosecutor Dariusz Korneluk to immediately begin procedural actions and provide a criminal-law assessment of the events near the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw. According to Interia, scuffles between protesters and police occurred there on Wednesday during a demonstration against Maciej Berek’s swearing-in as a judge of the Constitutional Tribunal.

Demonstration near the Constitutional Tribunal

Participants in the demonstration tried to block Berek from entering the court’s grounds. Earlier that morning, he was sworn in at the Sejm. Karol Nawrocki was not present at the ceremony.

The protesters held placards, shouted slogans and sang patriotic songs. Participants included politicians from the Law and Justice party, including Mariusz Gosek and Antoni Macierewicz. Jarosław Kaczyński later joined the protest.

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Minister’s response

Members of the Border Defense Movement led by Robert Bąkiewicz were also present at the scene. According to the outlet, at one point Bąkiewicz was pulling barriers from police officers’ hands.

Żurek stated that the attempt by Bąkiewicz and his supporters to paralyze the work of the Constitutional Tribunal would receive a decisive response. The minister referred to Article 13 of the law on the prosecutor’s office and instructed the National Prosecutor to assess the actions, which he called illegal.

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