A 25-year-old employee of a local hotel died on the Greek island of Rhodes after his car was swept away by a raging stream during heavy downpours. The man's body was found by the coast guard on Wednesday on Stegna Beach near the village of Archangelos on the island's eastern coast, Interia reports.

The car was carried toward the sea

According to Greek media, when water from the downpours began flooding the streets, the man tried to drive his car out of the dangerous area. However, the torrent caught the car along with its driver and carried it toward the sea. In this part of Rhodes, the flash flood swept away four vehicles, but there were no people in the other three cars.

In the Asgourou area, firefighters rescued a woman from a flooded car. Traffic was blocked on several roads on Rhodes due to flooding, while the road between Archangelos and Malonas was also closed after a large rock fell. Rhodes Mayor Alexandros Koliadis urged residents not to make non-essential journeys and not to try to cross flooded areas on foot or by car.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Downpours and power outages

According to the National Observatory of Athens, by 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, one weather station had recorded 264 liters of precipitation per square meter. Over six and a half hours, 202 liters of water per square meter fell there. Schools and sports facilities were closed on Rhodes, while some bus operators suspended their services.

The severe weather also affected other Greek islands. On Skiathos, water from overflowing rivers flooded shops and homes and swept away at least two cars; the island's bypass road was impassable for some time. At the same time, about half of the homes on the island remained without electricity. On Euboea, 112 residents of the town of Psachna were advised to consider evacuation because of flooding, while a bridge collapsed in Kyparissi.

Read us on