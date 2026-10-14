China and Pakistan on October 14 launched their first-ever joint ground forces exercise, Karakoram 2026, in the northwest of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony was held at a training base in the city of Korla.

Karakoram 2026 exercise

As Anadolu Agency reports, China Military Bugle, the official media outlet of China's armed forces, announced the start of the exercise. During the event, representatives of the two sides exchanged experience in counterterrorism.

Pakistani military personnel also inspected some examples of Chinese weapons and equipment, the outlet noted.

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Training in high-altitude terrain

The exercise focuses on joint counterterrorism operations in high-altitude areas. The program includes training in drone operation, searching for and engaging moving targets, as well as long-range sniper shooting.

In addition, participants will conduct joint command training and exercises involving personnel in practical scenarios. According to China Military Bugle, Karakoram 2026 is intended to deepen cooperation between the sides and enhance their interoperability in counterterrorism.

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