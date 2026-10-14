In Serbia, Momčilo Marjanović, who claims that he provided informal “security” for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) for about ten years, has alleged voter bribery, provocations during protests and the use of force against opponents of the authorities. This was reported by Balkan Insight.

The 54-year-old Marjanović said he led groups of men who were sent to the most tense gatherings involving students or opposition representatives. According to him, forcible intervention was meant to be a last resort, but in practice it was used more often.

Claims of payments and bribery

Marjanović claims that he received cash from Nenad Barac, director of the public utility company Novosadska Toplana, and distributed it to the people he supervised. He also said that he formally received a salary through an intermediary agency engaged by Lisje, the company responsible for Novi Sad’s cemeteries, although he did not actually work there.

He estimates that after the collapse of the concrete canopy at Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, which killed 16 people, he took between €350,000 and €400,000 from Barac’s office to pay participants in such groups. Balkan Insight notes that journalists saw WhatsApp correspondence between Marjanović and Barac containing repeated references to payments. Barac declined to comment on the claims, while Lisje did not provide a prompt response.

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Marjanović also said that his task was to ensure the turnout of so-called safe voters — mainly public-sector employees who had promised to vote for SNS. According to him, voters were previously paid about €100 per vote, while the amounts can now reach €400–500. SNS did not respond to requests for comment on these claims; party founder Aleksandar Vučić called the allegations of vote-buying lies.

Camp in Belgrade and provocations

Marjanović also spoke about his stay in March 2025 at a camp of government supporters known as Ćaciland, located in the park between the presidential administration building and parliament in Belgrade. He claims that camp participants had metal rods, spray cans and balaclavas for possible clashes, while at least 100 people allegedly carried handguns. No photographs of these weapons were published.

The former security member said that the party brought in people from other cities to infiltrate protesters’ ranks and provoke violence that could later be blamed on students. He also accused the police of coordinating with people in the camp. The Serbian government had previously denied protesters’ claims that acoustic weapons were used during the mass rally on March 15, 2025.

Marjanović said he stopped cooperating with SNS this year and that, after refusing to travel to local elections in Kula, he received threats and was attacked in Novi Sad. He named Bojan Mihajlović and Vladimir Žukić, who are linked to the ruling party, as the attackers. Both declined to comment.

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