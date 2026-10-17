Protesters disrupted a campaign rally of U.S. President Donald Trump in San Antonio, Texas, where he urged voters to support Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Senate Ken Paxton.

Support for Paxton

The event took place on October 7 at the packed Freeman Coliseum arena. Paxton, who serves as Texas attorney general, is running for the U.S. Senate. Trump sought to rally voters behind the candidate in the state, which The Hindu calls the most populous among the states where Republicans traditionally win.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the time of the rally, less than a month remained until voting day. The publication writes that Trump’s low approval ratings, the war with Iran, and a sharp rise in gasoline prices were creating problems for the Republican Party in almost all states.

Comments on Iran

During the speech, Trump also clarified earlier comments that could have created the impression that the bombing of an American city would be a small price to pay for a war with Iran. According to him, Iran may try to launch a missile strike on an American city.

Read us on