Heavy rains linked to the El Niño phenomenon continued to cause flooding in parts of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay on October 16. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes, while cattle ranchers moved livestock to higher ground, The Hindu reports.

Dangerous level of the Paraná

In the city of Ituzaingó in the northeast of Argentina’s Corrientes province, the Paraná River reached a dangerous level of 4.7 meters on October 15. This led to the evacuation of residents of the city itself and other settlements in the province.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cattle moved to dry areas

Herds of cows crossed flooded pastures as cattle ranchers guided them toward dry land. Calves made their way through the current, where clusters of river vegetation were floating.

Provincial authorities said they were digging canals and installing drainage systems in preparation for further heavy rainfall. Officials in Uruguay also warned that the heaviest rains of the year are expected in the coming months in the country’s already flooded northwest.

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