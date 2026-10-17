Democratic candidate Kate Conley, who is running for the US House of Representatives in New York’s 17th District, condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s statement regarding October 7 during a televised debate. Her opponent, incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, asked whether she was prepared to publicly condemn the mayor’s remarks. Conley replied that she condemns the statement and antisemitism regardless of party affiliation, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Battle for Jewish voters’ votes

Lawler and Conley are competing for the seat in New York’s 17th District, which includes Putnam and Rockland counties, as well as parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties. According to a study commissioned by the Jewish Electorate Institute in 2024, approximately 19% of the district’s residents are Jewish. Polls show that the candidates have close results within the margin of error.

Lawler claims that Conley had previously not distanced herself from Mamdani and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Conley, in turn, accuses Lawler of unconditional support for President Donald Trump’s legislative priorities.

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During the debate, both candidates supported continued US funding for Israel’s offensive and defensive military aid. Conley stated her support for Israel’s right to exist and its security, while noting that she is prepared to criticize the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if she considers its actions wrong for Israel and the United States.

Dispute over Iran

Conley also said that she supported the Trump administration’s strikes on facilities linked to Iran’s development of nuclear weapons. At the same time, she criticized the way the war was conducted, saying that the United States had been drawn into the conflict without clear military objectives and an exit strategy.

Lawler defended his vote against congressional initiatives to end the war. He said that during Conley’s work on the National Security Council, the United States eased sanctions against illicit oil trade between China and Iran, which, he said, gave Iran funds to finance Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Defending her record, Conley recalled that the leader of the Islamic State was eliminated during her tenure.

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