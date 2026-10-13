Clashes with police occurred in Albania's capital, Tirana, during a student protest near the Ministry of Education on October 13. Law enforcement reported the detention of 23 protesters and injuries to six police officers, Balkan Insight reports.

Clashes near the ministry building

According to the outlet, participants in the rally threw stones and eggs at the building. Police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators. A police statement said that some participants damaged the outer fence, entrance gates, windows and facade of the ministry while attempting to enter its grounds.

Police also claim that, after calls to stop the attack on the institution, protesters threw Molotov cocktails, cans, stones and other hard objects at law enforcement officers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Students' demands and journalists' complaints

The rally was held as part of anti-government protests known as the Flamingo Revolution. Students chanted slogans against the administration of Prime Minister Edi Rama and demanded improved conditions at educational institutions and adequate financial support. One participant said that students who come to Tirana to study are forced to work instead of studying.

The Albanian Journalists Association reported that police officers physically injured a journalist and obstructed one filming crew from covering the protest. The organization called on the state police to stop attacks on media representatives and journalists.

Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu posted a Facebook video of a clash between a protester and a group of police officers and said that violence is not a solution. Participants in the Flamingo Revolution oppose planned construction in protected natural areas, demand Rama's resignation, and accuse his government of corruption and a lack of transparency in the work of institutions.

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