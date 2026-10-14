Explosions were heard near the Saudi Aramco headquarters in Saudi Arabia; the building was evacuated

On the evening of October 13 in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, explosions were heard near the headquarters of the oil company Saudi Aramco. According to Reuters, the building was evacuated. One source reported that a fire had broken out. The Saudi military confirmed that a missile had been intercepted over the city.

Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure is one of the key elements of the global energy market. Therefore, any threats to strategic facilities in the country can affect market sentiment and heighten uncertainty regarding the stability of energy supplies.

Even if oil production continues uninterrupted, such incidents can increase the costs of securing and protecting infrastructure, as well as force investors to assess risks to the energy sector more carefully.

Saudi Arabia possesses modern weapon systems and significant financial resources. At the same time, the threat of missile and drone attacks highlights the difficulty of protecting large industrial facilities, even with a robust air defense system in place.

In the context of regional tensions, threats from the Yemeni Houthis—who have previously carried out attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia—deserve special attention. However, the available information about the incident in Dhahran does not in itself confirm who exactly is behind the possible attack.

Thus, the events near Saudi Aramco’s headquarters are significant not only because of their potential impact on oil infrastructure. They also serve as a reminder that threats to strategic facilities can increase security costs and heighten uncertainty in global energy markets.

This is reported by Reuters.

Oil prices rose amid fears of potential supply disruptions due to the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Brent futures for December delivery rose 1.24% to $107.02 per barrel, while November futures for U.S. WTI crude rose 1.18% to $95.25 per barrel.

IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India, and Akasa Air have canceled flights to and from cities in Saudi Arabia through October 17 due to the security situation in the region. The restrictions apply to flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina.

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