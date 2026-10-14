South Korea’s Ministry of Education plans to inspect the glasses of all participants in the national Suneung entrance examination who wear them before each exam session. The measure is being prepared ahead of the test scheduled for November 19 amid concerns that smart glasses could be used for cheating, Korea Herald reports.

Visual inspections

The ministry considered using radio-frequency detectors but said it would be difficult to use them reliably this year. Tests showed that differences in conditions near examination sites could lead to detection errors. Therefore, proctors are to visually inspect candidates’ glasses before each exam session.

Cases at universities

The measures are planned after two suspected attempts to use smart glasses during entrance examinations at Seoul National University and Yonsei University, which were previously reported by broadcaster MBC. On October 3, during an essay exam at Seoul National University, a proctor noticed a candidate wearing unusually thick glasses and informed the administration. According to MBC, the glasses were later identified as a smart device with artificial intelligence functions.

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The candidate applied for an artificial intelligence program, where 120 applicants competed for five places. He was removed from the examination room and banned from applying to the university for three years. The university called it the first detected case of an attempt to cheat using smart glasses in an entrance exam.

A week later, smart glasses were also found during a mathematics essay exam at Yonsei University. The candidate passed the preliminary check wearing regular glasses but changed them to smart glasses after the test began. During a conversation with a proctor, he admitted that he had worn the device.

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