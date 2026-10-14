Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has signed a decree granting authorities powers to take action against street barricades, banning road blockades and providing for measures against unrest ahead of nationwide protests scheduled for Wednesday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

The president’s position

In a video address, de la Espriella said that Colombia respects the right to protest, but that it does not grant the right to destroy property, block roads, attack security forces or create chaos. According to him, the decree gives the government the ability to protect citizens and counter vandalism and urban terrorism disguised as protest.

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Planned marches

Major trade unions, including the Fecode teachers’ federation and the Central Union of Workers, as well as left-wing organizations, have called for the demonstrations. Rallies are planned in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla.

Former President Gustavo Petro said he would join the march in Bogotá from National Park to Bolívar Square. Protest participants are demanding action on education, healthcare, labor protections and the cost of living. Authorities are also to establish joint command posts involving police, military personnel and municipal leadership to document violations and prevent blockades of freight transport and the passage of emergency services.

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