British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in parliament that he would not support a partnership with the Green Party after it adopted the resolution “Zionism is racism.” This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Burnham was asked whether he was prepared to clearly rule out cooperation with the Greens after the party adopted this position. In response, he said he unequivocally condemned the resolution.

The prime minister’s position

“It is wrong. It is antisemitic, and this side of the House will have nothing to do with it,” Burnham said. He also noted that the government “cannot support a partnership with a party that holds the position recently adopted” by the Greens.

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Green Party leader Zack Polanski responded that equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism is dangerous and irresponsible. He also said that he is the only Jewish leader of a political party and that, according to him, he faces antisemitism every day.

Green Party resolution

The resolution was adopted at the Green Party’s annual conference in Brighton on October 4: 1,022 voting participants supported it, while 813 voted against. The document calls Zionism Israel’s foundational ideology and states that it created and maintains a regime of apartheid between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

The resolution also reaffirms the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and supports the creation of a single democratic Palestinian state across the whole territory of historic Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called on the Labour Party to declare that it would not enter into electoral agreements with the Greens.

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