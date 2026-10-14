US officials and representatives of the Board of Peace are preparing to conduct a field survey and mapping in the Gaza Strip to identify suitable locations for the possible surrender of weapons by Hamas members. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Walla. The work is linked to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Conditions for disarmament

Israeli defense officials, according to the publication, have expressed confusion over Washington’s intentions to accelerate the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Security officials believe there is a significant gap between the US desire to promote reconstruction in exchange for disarmament and Hamas’s actions.

Under Hamas’s initial demands, the group was prepared to hand over its weapons to a third party for storage within the Gaza Strip itself, on the condition of commitments to reconstruction and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. One security official said that Hamas had previously sought to create the impression that it was ready for disarmament, but is now focusing on preparations for renewed hostilities.

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Israeli military assessments

Military officials told Walla that the Gaza Strip is currently closer to escalation than to reconstruction and a negotiated settlement. They report attempts by Hamas’s military wing to restore capabilities and strengthen its forces, conduct training, provoke clashes with Israeli troops near the Yellow Line, and intelligence warnings of possible attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service, according to sources, conduct an average of two to three targeted operations daily in the Gaza Strip against Hamas operatives and commanders. Israeli officials also note that Jerusalem will oppose reconstruction measures without the actual disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

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