Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters opposed to military conscription stormed a building housing an Israeli army training program in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Detentions during clashes

Some demonstrators managed to enter the building, but according to the Israeli website Ynet, they likely did not reach the servicemen inside. Footage released by Israeli media shows clashes between protesters and police. Police reported the detention of two participants in the action.

According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, this was the third attempt to storm the building within a week. It houses the Kodkod program, which trains ultra-Orthodox Jews to work in software development and cybersecurity in the army.

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Politicians' reaction

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition party Yisrael Beiteinu, condemned the protesters, saying that those attempting to storm a military base should be considered terrorists, and called for their detention and imprisonment.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas ultra-Orthodox party leader Aryeh Deri of encouraging draft evasion at the expense of those serving in the military. He also promised after the October 27 elections to redirect 30 billion shekels, or $9.68 billion, in state funding from those evading conscription to those performing military service.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 14% of Israel's population of more than 10 million people. Many of them oppose military service in favor of religious study, despite an Israeli Supreme Court ruling from June 2024 that required their conscription.

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