Houthi strike on palace in Aden kills five — BBC News

Five people were killed and 16 others injured in the port city of Aden in southern Yemen after a missile strike on the Al-Maashiq presidential palace. As BBC News reports, officials said the attack was carried out by the Houthis.

Strike on Al-Maashiq Palace

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani said that five ballistic missiles struck the Al-Maashiq complex. According to him, Prime Minister Shaya Zindani and other ministers were unharmed.

Yemen’s Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh said that security guards at the site and civilian employees were among those killed and injured. Verified video footage showed smoke above the presidential palace.

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Zindani described the attack as cowardly and said that the government would continue carrying out its duties. According to him, the strike would not weaken the resolve of government forces to continue operations on the southwestern coast of the Red Sea and on other front lines.

Houthi statement and the context of the war

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Houthi military wing, said that their target was the headquarters of the Saudi enemy’s military operations in Aden. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government and provides air support to government forces in their offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Yemen’s civil war has continued since 2014, when the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. According to Yemen’s government health ministry, at least 1,282 people have been killed in fighting since August 6, while another 5,890 have been injured. The UN has also reported 201,000 displaced people and a rise in suspected cholera cases.

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