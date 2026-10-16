Near Romania’s Black Sea coast, a drone struck the San Marino-flagged chemical tanker Wine Trader, which was traveling from Tunisia to Romania. A fire broke out on board after the strike. Romanian authorities launched a search-and-rescue operation: five people were rescued, while another seven are considered missing, PBS NewsHour reports.

Search near Sulina

According to the Romanian Maritime Administration, the strike occurred about 13 nautical miles, or 15 miles, southeast of the port city of Sulina. Preliminary medical assessments indicate that one of those rescued suffered scalp burns, while another person experienced mild smoke inhalation. The three other rescued people had no injuries in the initial assessment.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said in Brussels that the Wine Trader was struck by a drone, as was another vessel in a separate incident the previous day. He did not specify the origin of the drones, but said the Romanian state would respond.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other incidents in the Black Sea

The previous evening, a fire was also reported on the Comoros-flagged tanker Yara J, which was traveling from Turkey to Sulina. The vessel is a chemical and oil tanker, and its crew was unharmed. Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said that overnight it tracked a group of aerial targets near Ukraine’s Snake Island, and one drone briefly entered Romanian airspace before disappearing from radar. Acting Defense Minister Radu Miruță said an investigation was underway; at the same time, military radars did not detect a drone heading toward the Yara J.

On Tuesday, drones attacked two vessels near Bulgaria. Eleven crew members of the Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo ship HS Dignity remain missing. All 15 sailors were evacuated from the Malta-flagged Chelsea 3, five of whom received assistance for minor injuries. The crew reported three strikes by aerial drones on the deck and hull. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said Russia, the aggressor state, was likely responsible for these attacks.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had discussed Black Sea security and the latest attacks on commercial shipping with the presidents of Bulgaria and Romania. According to him, the Alliance has strengthened its posture on the eastern flank, including drone-countering capabilities.

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